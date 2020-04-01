Chinese Hologram Co. WiMi Prices $26M IPO At Low End

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Chinese hologram company WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. on Wednesday priced a $26 million initial public offering below its intended range, marking the first company to go public on a U.S. exchange in nearly a month amid a sharp slowdown following the coronavirus outbreak. Beijing-based WiMi sold 4.75 million shares at $5.50 each, marking the low end of its range of $5.50 to $7.50. Had shares priced at the midpoint of the range, WiMI would have raised $30.9 million. Shares began trading Wednesday under the symbol “WIMI” on the Nasdaq. WiMi sells advertising software that enables users to insert real or animated...

