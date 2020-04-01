Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pfizer Gets Rival's Epinephrine Injection Patent Killed

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC's attempt to hold a Pfizer Inc. unit responsible for patent infringement with its new epinephrine injector Abboject failed this week, when U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark instead invalidated the company's patent following a bench trial.

The Delaware chief judge on Tuesday said the two patent claims at issue were invalid as obvious, that the listed inventor was improper and that inequitable conduct during patent prosecution made Belcher unable to enforce the patent. Judge Stark issued an opinion alongside his order, but it's currently sealed.

Belcher sued Hospira Inc. in June 2017 after the Pfizer unit submitted a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!