Pfizer Gets Rival's Epinephrine Injection Patent Killed

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Belcher Pharmaceuticals LLC's attempt to hold a Pfizer Inc. unit responsible for patent infringement with its new epinephrine injector Abboject failed this week, when U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark instead invalidated the company's patent following a bench trial. The Delaware chief judge on Tuesday said the two patent claims at issue were invalid as obvious, that the listed inventor was improper and that inequitable conduct during patent prosecution made Belcher unable to enforce the patent. Judge Stark issued an opinion alongside his order, but it's currently sealed. Belcher sued Hospira Inc. in June 2017 after the Pfizer unit submitted a...

