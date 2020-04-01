Akorn Says Credit Default Brings It To Brink Of Bankruptcy

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Specialty drug developer Akorn Inc. notified Delaware’s Chancery Court on Wednesday that a failed search for a “stalking horse” buyer had triggered a credit default and countdown to a May 1 Chapter 11 filing, with its lenders potentially stepping in to serve as a bidder-to-beat buyer. In a letter to Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, Akorn counsel William M. Lafferty of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP said the Wednesday default followed Akorn’s failure to attract a potential stalking horse bidder by March 28 willing to offer enough to pay off Akorn’s loans. The notice arrived just ahead of a scheduled...

