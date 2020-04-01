Security Co. Not To Blame For Pulse Shooter, Fla. Court Says

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a suit brought by victims of the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando against the security company that employed the shooter, saying the victims could not show that the company's alleged negligence led to the massacre. Judge Burton C. Conner, writing for the panel, said the survivors and the decedents' representatives placed no limits on the legal duty they said G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Inc. owed them as the employer of Omar Mateen, who was off duty when he went on his rampage. "As both G4S and the...

