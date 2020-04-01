Latest UK Sanctions Breach Fine May Signal New Era

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- On March 31, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation announced the imposition of a £20.47 million ($25.37 million) penalty on Standard Chartered Bank as a result of the bank’s loans to a Turkish bank, Denizbank. When Standard Chartered made the loans, Denizbank was subject to EU sectoral sanctions because it was majority-owned by Sberbank.[1] OFSI determined that Standard Chartered’s loans violated the sectoral sanctions and constituted “most serious” sanctions breaches. OFSI attempted to levy even larger penalties on Standard Chartered, but they were reduced by ministerial review. This case is by far OFSI’s largest and most significant sanctions enforcement action and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS