Promoter Disclosed 'Cobra Venom' Co. Payment, Judge Says

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in New York on Tuesday trimmed allegations concerning a pay-for-play stock promoter from a suit alleging a Florida company misrepresented that it made cobra venom pain relievers. U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert’s order granted in part and dismissed in part motions to dismiss claims in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s 2018 civil action against Florida firm Nutra Pharma Corporation, its CEO and a stock promoter, ending the SEC’s allegations relating to promotion of the company by another company called Wall Street Buy Sell Hold Inc. Judge Seybert determined that Wall Street Buy, which was paid to promote...

