DLA Piper Picks Up Pair Of IP Pros In Calif. And DC

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- BigLaw power player DLA Piper is padding the ranks of its intellectual property bench, picking up a pair of new partners in its Sacramento, California, and Washington, D.C., offices who are joining the firm after stints at Sprint Corp. and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. DLA Piper has added Sprint's former in-house regulatory counsel Kristin Jacobson to its office in California's state capital and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati alum Marius Domokos to its office in the nation's capital, the firm announced in March 31 and April 1 news releases. Jacobson, who will also work on DLA Piper's telecom team,...

