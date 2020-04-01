DOJ Concerned Port Joint Venture May Skip Antitrust Review

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice wants to know whether the Federal Maritime Commission has jurisdiction to stand in the way of a proposal to essentially merge two companies' San Juan, Puerto Rico, terminal operations, because the deal might be beyond antitrust scrutiny. The DOJ's Antitrust Division publicly acknowledged its concerns Wednesday, after reaching out to the FMC on March 17, urging it to consider whether the maritime body had jurisdiction to scrutinize what the DOJ said appears to be "economically tantamount to a merger." If the FMC does have jurisdiction over the proposal under the Shipping Act of 1984, then that...

