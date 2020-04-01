NLRB To End Union Election Freeze On Monday

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Union elections will resume at the National Labor Relations Board on April 6, the agency said Wednesday in a statement announcing that it’s not going to extend the two-week moratorium on elections that drew fire from a top House Democrat. The NLRB said the board’s general counsel has advised that the “appropriate measures” are available for elections to continue in a “safe and effective manner” during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Regional directors will have discretion over how to conduct the elections once they start up again. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of all NLRB stakeholders during this challenging time,” NLRB...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS