Alleged Ponzi Schemer's Notes Are Ruled Securities In Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- An alleged Ponzi schemer can't shake the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit accusing him of scamming investors out of nearly $1 million after a Massachusetts federal judge found Wednesday that the promissory notes he offered are, in this case, securities. Tanmaya Kabra, then 25, had argued in his October dismissal bid that under the four-part test established by the U.S. Supreme Court in Reves v. Ernst & Young, the promissory notes he executed on behalf of his company, LaunchByte.io LLC, were more akin to commercial loans than securities. But U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton held that the circumstances of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS