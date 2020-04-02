CFPB Sanctions Payday Lender $1.4M Over 'Deceptive' Tactics

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reached a nearly $1.4 million settlement with Cottonwood Financial, calling out what it referred to as the payday lender’s misleading and deceptive practices. In a 29-page consent order published Wednesday, the agency detailed how Cottonwood, under its consumer-facing brand name Cash Store, allegedly violated a trio of consumer protection laws when it promised deep discounts that weren’t what they seemed, made persistent and annoying telemarketing calls, and mishandled customer data and disclosures. In violation of the Consumer Financial Protection Act, the agency said Cash Store, which operates 340 retail stores in seven states, made calls...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS