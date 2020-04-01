FTC Sues Altria And Juul, Says $12.8B Deal Hurt Competition

Law360 (April 1, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Altria Group Inc.'s $12.8 billion purchase of a stake in private equity-backed e-cigarette startup Juul Labs Inc. eliminated competition and violated antitrust laws, the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday in announcing that it filed an administrative complaint against the companies. Tobacco company Altria violated the law when it agreed not to compete with vape maker Juul in exchange for an ownership interest in the company, the Federal Trade Commission said. (AP) Tobacco giant Altria agreed not to compete with the startup in exchange for a substantial ownership interest in Juul, in violation of the Sherman Act, FTC Act and the Clayton...

