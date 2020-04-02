SEC Urged To Ease Private Funding Rules Amid Pandemic

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Small-business advocates on Thursday urged regulators to ease rules on online capital raising methods such as crowdfunding and other private markets tools amid the coronavirus pandemic, concerned that federal loans could take too long to arrive to satisfy urgent funding needs. A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission advisory committee arranged Thursday's video conference to offer recommendations that could help small businesses cope with funding emergencies while social-distancing rules halt commerce across the nation. The discussion turned to struggles of small businesses meeting payroll, mortgage, rent and other obligations. "Most people don't understand the devastation that is happening right now to small...

