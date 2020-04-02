6th Circ. Fight Ramps Up Over $30M Blue Cross Antitrust Deal

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Insurers objecting to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's $30 million settlement to resolve insurance price-fixing claims have doubled down in their Sixth Circuit bid to void the already-approved deal, slamming the district court for not properly scrutinizing the renewed agreement previously struck down by the appeals court. Twenty-one self-insured entities that paid for health care services at Michigan hospitals had opposed the deal, which was greenlighted last September. They fired back Wednesday at assertions by BCBSM and the plaintiffs that the objectors' concerns are "hardly significant" enough to disrupt the settlement. Both parties had told the circuit court in separate briefs last...

