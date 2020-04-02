Serco Eyes Early Exit In Shareholder Suit Over Stock Dive

Law360, London (April 2, 2020, 7:06 PM BST) -- Security outsourcing giant Serco may ask a London court to dismiss a shareholder suit alleging the company misled investors about government contracts that led to a fraud scandal, saying they have failed to prove any connection between statements to the market and financial losses. Lawyers for Serco argued that a summary dismissal should be granted for some or all of the claims brought by dozens of shareholders including Allianz Global Investors GmbH and Aviva Life & Pensions UK Ltd. unless they can point to specific allegedly untrue statements or omissions between 2006 and 2011 that the investors relied on. The company...

