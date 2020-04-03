Construction Giant Hits Truck Makers With Cartel Suit

Law360, London (April 3, 2020, 7:45 PM BST) -- Construction giant Balfour Beatty has sued some of the world's biggest truck makers in London seeking damages over a cartel that led to €2.93 billion ($3.23 billion) in price-fixing fines from the European Commission. The construction company is suing 14 major producers, including subsidiaries of Volvo, Renault, Daimler AG, Iveco and DAF, at the High Court over the inflated prices it claims to have been charged when buying and leasing trucks during the 14 years they were participating in a cartel. The damages claim is one of several to spring from the European Commission's landmark €2.93 billion fine in 2016 against the truckers,...

