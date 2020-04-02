Amazon Escapes Liability For Sellers' TM Infringement In EU

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Amazon scored a victory in a trademark dispute against beauty giant Coty after Europe's top court ruled Thursday that the e-commerce giant was not liable for stocking unlicensed products for a third-party seller on its platform. The European Court of Justice determined Amazon did not violate Coty's trademark rights by storing and delivering bottles of "Davidoff Hot Water" perfume for a third-party seller offering the items for sale through its Marketplace platform. Because Amazon did not have the "aim of offering the goods for sale or putting them in the market," the platform's mere storage of the products did not qualify...

