Ex-RBS Manager Fights Legal Fees Over Film Investment Row

Law360, London (April 2, 2020, 7:52 PM BST) -- A former RBS manager continued his fight Thursday against the legal fees he owes Fieldfisher LLP for his now-settled £14 million ($17.3 million) lawsuit against a financial adviser over a film investment scheme that led to him losing his job and facing conspiracy charges. Jason Edinburgh, who managed the international banking and markets desk at RBS, is seeking permission to appeal a master’s decision in cost assessment proceedings that arose from his civil claim against Greystone Financial Services, a U.K.-based company that advised on the tax implications of investing in several movie projects in the early and mid-2000s. That suit settled...

