Kroger Sued For Dipping Out Of Lucky's Market Investment

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Midwestern grocery chain The Kroger Co. was hit with a suit by a shopping center developer Wednesday alleging it abandoned its investment in the now-bankrupt organic food retailer Lucky's Market, which abruptly halted construction on a new store in Florida and left the property exposed to the elements. Gulf to Bay LM LLC, which is developing an upscale shopping center in Clearwater, Florida, anchored by a new Lucky's Market, says that it has been left with a lien of more than $900,000 placed on the property by the general contractor, which had to stop work in December after Kroger yanked its...

