Arch Snags $1.46B For Pair Of Biotech-Focused Funds

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Arch Venture Partners on Thursday said it has clinched a pair of funds totaling $1.46 billion, with plans to target "transformative" biotechnology businesses. The funds come as the life sciences and biotech spaces are a bright spot for investors amid the market turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds, billed as Arch Venture Fund X and Arch Venture Fund X Overage, raked in a combined $1.46 billion, according to a statement. They will both focus on investments in early-stage companies, with Fund X Overage having fewer total deals but larger individual investments. The investor base for the funds includes endowments,...

