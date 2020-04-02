Toyota Gets PTAB To Trim GE Electric Vehicle Patent

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Toyota scored a partial victory at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board this week when the board invalidated 13 of 23 claims in a General Electric patent covering a temperature control system for hybrid and electric cars, though it upheld 10 others. In a pair of final written decisions issued Wednesday in two consolidated cases challenging the same claims on different grounds, the board said an earlier patent rendered one of the independent claims in General Electric Co.'s patent obvious. To avoid the problem of a car's heating and air conditioning draining a hybrid or electric vehicle when unplugged, GE's patent...

