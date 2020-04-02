Ex-Dell Distributor Execs Get Prison After Anti-Suit Order

Law360, London (April 2, 2020, 6:02 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday sentenced two directors of a Middle Eastern company to 18 months in prison for ignoring the court’s orders to halt litigation brought in the Lebanese courts after a Dell unit ended their distribution deal. At the High Court hearing, Judge Andrew Henshaw also imposed sentences of nine months each against two other directors and granted Dell Emerging Markets (EMEA) Ltd. permission to seize any assets the defendant company, Systems Equipment Telecommunications Services SAL, or the directors have in the U.K. “There’s a possibility that the sequestration might be effective in a certain sense where the order...

