Minn. AG's Insulin Pricing Suit Survives, Minus RICO Claims

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Sanofi-Aventis, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly can’t toss all claims in the Minnesota attorney general’s antitrust lawsuit against them over soaring insulin pricing, a New Jersey federal judge said. In a brief order that kept the majority of the suit alive, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti on Tuesday refused bids by Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Novo Nordisk Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. to scrap state consumer protection and unjust enrichment claims, as well as claims brought on behalf of the state Department of Corrections, a purchaser of the diabetes medication. The judge did, however, side with the pharmaceutical giants in...

