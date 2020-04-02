Enviros Threaten Suit Over EPA Delay On Denver Smog Regs

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is lagging in making a decision about whether to approve important ozone compliance plans from the Denver region, environmentalists said Thursday in a letter threatening the agency with a lawsuit. The state of Colorado submitted proposed volatile organic compound control technique guidelines for the Denver Metro/North Front Range nonattainment area to the EPA in 2017 for the aerospace, metal furniture, wood furniture and industrial cleaning solvent industries and control for some major emissions sources. The EPA was supposed to have approved or disapproved them within a year, but hasn't done so, the Center for Biological Diversity...

