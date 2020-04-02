2nd Circ. Backs Stock-Parking Penalty For Ex-Barclays Trader

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit published an opinion on Thursday affirming the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s five-year ban for an ex-Barclays bond trader over an alleged stock-parking scheme. An appellate panel indicated last year that it was unswayed by Thomas Gonnella’s arguments that the administrative law judge assigned to the SEC’s case against him acted like a prosecutor in pushing the commission toward the conclusion that Gonnella benefited from a “sham” at the bank's expense. The appellate judges said Thursday they found sufficient evidence to support the SEC’s finding that Gonnella fraudulently avoided charges imposed by Barclays by agreeing with an ally...

