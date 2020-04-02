IRS Wrongly Kept $400K From Electronic Parts Co., Suit Says

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Electronic component maker AVX has sued for a $400,000 refund in South Carolina federal court, saying the IRS incorrectly imposed penalties for its failure to make required disclosures related to its reorganization of a German subsidiary into a Dutch partnership. The Internal Revenue Service mistakenly seized $600,000 from a 2017 tax overpayment since AVX unintentionally failed to timely file gain recognition agreements (GRAs) and GRA annual certifications, as required under Internal Revenue Code Section 6038B, for certain stock transfers made in 2012, according to the complaint, filed Wednesday. While the IRS has already sent AVX a $100,000 refund, the company is entitled...

