McDermott Nabs Ex-DLA Piper Tax Team In Miami

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery's tax and private client practice in Miami has brought on a trio of DLA Piper partners experienced in advising high-net-worth families and individuals. Mike Silva, Gregory Weigand and Arianne Plasencia are joining McDermott as partners, the firm announced Thursday. Silva has experience advising clients on international tax law, with a focus on U.S. investment structures, cross-border tax issues, tax treaty planning, withholding obligations of U.S. real property investments and U.S. activities of foreign banks, McDermott said in a statement. Weigand focuses on U.S. and international tax, advising clients on federal, international, multistate and local tax planning and...

