Law Firms Postpone, Shorten Summer Associate Programs

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Amid growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak, Cooley LLP, Vinson & Elkins LLP, DLA Piper and Sidley Austin LLP have all delayed their summer associate programs, deferring the start dates to at least June. Palo Alto, California-based Cooley confirmed Thursday that it has pushed back the start of its program to June 15, shortening it from 10 weeks to six. “The firm places paramount importance on the health and safety of its people, clients and communities,” a spokesperson for Cooley said in a statement to Law360. “We are confident that, even with a six-week schedule, our summer associates will benefit from...

