Ford Can't Duck State Defect Suits, Law Profs Tell Justices

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Major manufacturers like Ford can't downplay their business ties in any given state to tilt the scales of personal jurisdiction in their favor and avoid liability for accident claims in those states, law professors told the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. New York University Law School professors Helen Hershkoff, Arthur Miller and John Sexton, and George Washington University Law School professor Alan Morrison filed an amicus brief with the nation’s high court, throwing their support behind injured victims who are fighting to keep their respective product defect and negligence suits against Ford Motor Co. in the states where their accidents happened. The law professors...

