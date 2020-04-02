IEX To Pay Nothing In Settling Nasdaq's Trading IP Suit

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Nasdaq has agreed to settle a patent dispute against the IEX stock exchange over electronic trading platform technologies, the companies said Thursday, which will see neither party pay for the trouble. The companies' deal closes the book on a case lodged in 2018 by Nasdaq, which accused Investors Exchange and its parent company IEX Group Inc. — a subject of Michael Lewis' book "Flash Boys" — of developing a trading platform that infringed its patented technology. IEX had challenged the validity of the patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, one of which was struck down by the board in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS