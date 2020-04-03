Phoenix Ride-Hail Fee Constitutional, Ariz. Justices Find

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Airport ride-hailing fees levied by Phoenix don’t violate the Arizona Constitution's ban on imposing or increasing service taxes or fees, the state Supreme Court has found, a decision one observer said could have a ripple effect outside of Arizona. In an order issued Thursday, the Arizona Supreme Court said it unanimously found the Phoenix ordinance instituting the higher fees constitutional. The court denied relief on a petition for special action by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and lifted a stay of enforcement on the ordinance. A written opinion on the case would be released in due course, the court said, but...

