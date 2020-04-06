Ex-FTC Atty Leaves Boies Schiller For Davis Wright

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- An antitrust veteran whose resume boasts nearly eight years with the Federal Trade Commission joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP’s litigation group in Washington, D.C., this week, ending a more than six-year-long tenure with Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP. Chris Renner, who joined Davis Wright as a partner Monday, told Law360 that he jumped to the Seattle-based national firm because he had heard it was a place he could grow a market-leading antitrust litigation practice. "They have a great platform for younger and more entrepreneurial lawyers who want to build a practice," Renner said. Renner said he spent "a lot of time"...

