Leveling Tax Playing Field For Non-UK Resident Landlords

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The tax regime applicable to non-U.K. resident landlords of U.K. real estate is changing in a demonstration of a further leveling of the playing field to the tax regime already applicable to U.K. resident landlords. On and from April 6, non-U.K. resident company landlords will be subject to U.K. corporation tax on their property income, rather than income tax (as is currently the case). While the headline corporation tax rate is slightly lower than the income tax rate, it is important to note that there will be a reduction in the availability of tax relief for interest and finance costs deductibility...

