Fitbit Asks Court To Confirm It's Not Infringing Philips' Patents

Law360 (April 2, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- In response to Philips' December request for the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate Fitbit Inc., Fitbit asked a California federal court Thursday to declare that none of its wearable devices are infringing any of Philips' patented health-tracking technology. Fitbit's complaint seeking declaratory relief says the ITC filing by Koninklijke Philips NV and its subsidiary Philips North America LLC is attempting to block the import and sale of Fitbit's entire current line of smartwatches and trackers while making bogus claims that it is infringing three Philips patents. "Although Fitbit vigorously denies Philips's allegations of infringement, Philips nevertheless continues to seek to...

