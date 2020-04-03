MoFo Can Dig Into Sex Bias Accusers' Employment Records

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 11:43 AM EDT) -- The California magistrate judge overseeing discovery in a gender discrimination suit against Morrison & Foerster LLP said the firm can demand its accusers’ performance records from Linklaters, where one now heads the U.S. fintech practice, and Freshfields, where the other was an associate. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on Thursday partially denied ex-Freshfields attorney Sherry William and current Linklaters leader Joshua Ashley Klayman’s motion to quash MoFo’s subpoenas for their personnel files from the other firms. William and Klayman have accused MoFo of resigning them to a “mommy track” after they got pregnant and pushing them out despite their strong work....

