The Term: Coronavirus Ain't Keeping RBG Down

This Week

S1, E24: Coronavirus Ain't

Keeping RBG Down Your browser does not support the audio element.



Law360 (April 2, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- This week, the team discusses how the coronavirus is affecting life at the U.S. Supreme Court , from tech troubles during an opinion announcement to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famous workout routine. Plus, there’s a special conversation with Cate Stetson, co-director of Hogan Lovells LLP’s appellate practice, on what the pandemic means for Supreme Court lawyers.Each week on The Term , Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.First, Jimmy talks about how Justice Ginsburg has beenwith her longtime personal trainer during the coronavirus pandemic, using a private space inside the Supreme Court building to do her famous regimen of push-ups, planks and other exercises.Natalie then gives an update on the actual work of the court, includingabout maritime law and how COVID-19 is affecting theinvolving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.The main segment this week is an interview with Supreme Court lawyer Cate Stetson, co-director of Hogan Lovells’ appellate practice group. Cate, who will soon log her 100th argument, discusses the uncertainty that coronavirus has brought on the appellate industry, and in particular the unique challenges it poses for the Supreme Court.More information about the show can be found here . You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts and iHeartRadio . And if you like the show, please leave a written review! It helps others find us more easily.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.