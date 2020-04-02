The Term: Coronavirus Ain't Keeping RBG Down

Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.
This Week
S1, E24: Coronavirus Ain't
Keeping RBG Down
First, Jimmy talks about how Justice Ginsburg has been working out with her longtime personal trainer during the coronavirus pandemic, using a private space inside the Supreme Court building to do her famous regimen of push-ups, planks and other exercises.
Natalie then gives an update on the actual work of the court, including a ruling Monday about maritime law and how COVID-19 is affecting the blockbuster pending case involving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The main segment this week is an interview with Supreme Court lawyer Cate Stetson, co-director of Hogan Lovells’ appellate practice group. Cate, who will soon log her 100th argument, discusses the uncertainty that coronavirus has brought on the appellate industry, and in particular the unique challenges it poses for the Supreme Court.
