Justices Won't Let Citgo Off Hook For $133M Oil Spill

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 10:52 AM EDT) -- Three Citgo units are financially responsible for a $133 million oil spill in Delaware caused by a sunken anchor that was hidden beneath the water's surface at a port and pierced a tanker's hull, the U.S. Supreme Court said Monday. Three Citgo units are financially responsible for a $133 million oil spill in Delaware, the U.S. Supreme Court said Monday. (Getty) In a 7-2 decision, the high court upheld the Third Circuit's ruling that a safe-berth clause in a contract between Citgo Asphalt Refining Co., Citgo Petroleum Corp. and Citgo East Coast Oil Corp. and the shipper, Frescati Shipping Co., means...

