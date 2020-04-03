Overhaul Kinder Morgan's $23M Contract Win, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A coal company that was charged $23 million in fees for not using a Kinder Morgan facility argued to the Eleventh Circuit that the infrastructure giant can't collect on a contract it wasn't abiding by. On Thursday, Drummond Coal Sales Inc. told the circuit court that an Alabama federal court wrongfully found it owed Kinder Morgan Operating LP "C" more than $23 million to make up for the difference between how much coal the company agreed to deliver, and what it actually did. Drummond argues the court erred when it ruled the coal company would've had to actually attempt to deliver...

