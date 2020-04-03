Payments Co. Seeks Retrial Citing Confused Jury

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Software company iControl Systems USA has asked a Florida federal judge to grant a new trial in a trade secrets case against Financial Information Technologies, claiming that its rival only won at trial after its attorneys confused the jury about the nature of a trade secret. iControl is seeking a new trial as well as a judgment as a matter of law on the issue of damages, according to a motion for a new trial filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. “The Court should order a new trial on liability because the jury’s verdict...

