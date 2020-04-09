Closing A Commercial Mortgage During A Pandemic

13. The invalidity, unenforceability, lack or priority or avoidance of the lien of the Insured Mortgage upon the Title:





(a) resulting from the avoidance in whole or in part, or from a court order providing an alternate remedy, or any transfer of all or any part of the title to or any interest in the Land occurring prior to the transaction creating the lien or the Insured Mortgage because that prior transfer constituted a fraudulent or preferential transfer under federal bankruptcy, state insolvency, or similar creditors’ rights laws; or



(b) because the Insured Mortgage constitutes a preferential transfer under federal bankruptcy, state insolvency, or similar creditors’ rights laws by reason of the failure of its recording in the Public Records





(i) to be timely, or



(ii) to impart notice of its existence to a purchaser for value or to a judgment or lien creditor.