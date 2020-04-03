Waste Co. Pushes Evidence On Broker's Duties In £3.5M Claim

Law360, London (April 3, 2020, 3:40 PM BST) -- A waste processor suing a U.K. insurance group for underinsuring a recycling center damaged by a fire won permission Friday to get extra evidence from an expert on the duty of care owed by an insurance broker to its clients. Judge Simon Picken said the court would welcome the assistance of an expert broker to help it determine whether Direct Insurance Group had acted properly when it arranged Devon Contract Waste’s insurance coverage with Hiscox Underwriting Ltd. in 201 The waste processor has alleged in its £3.5 million ($4.2 million) High Court claim that Direct Insurance, a Lloyd’s of London broker, did not exercise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS