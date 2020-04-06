NGO Hit With Costs For ‘Speculative’ Suit Against Mining Co.

Law360, London (April 6, 2020, 3:37 PM BST) -- A court in London has ordered a nonprofit organization that claims to represent thousands of people made ill by toxic fallout from a refinery to pay more than £35,000 ($43,000) in costs for bringing a “speculative and ill-conceived” suit against mining giant Glencore. Judge David Waksman told Environment and Justice to pay for costs run up by Glencore PLC and one of its subsidiaries, Xstrata, after the nonprofit group pulled its proposed class action in December. The group was also bringing its claim against insurer American International Group Inc. but has not been ordered to pay its costs. The environmental group...

