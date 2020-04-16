Shipper MSC Settles Insurer's Rotten Mangoes Suit

Law360, London (April 16, 2020, 7:00 PM BST) -- Swiss shipping giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. has settled a negligence claim brought against it in the U.K. by a dozen fruit produce companies and their insurer over alleged damage to a cargo of mangoes from Peru. The claim, filed by German specialist insurer Mund & Fester GmbH and 12 produce companies from around the world, has been stayed after the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement, according to a Tomlin order dated April 1 and filed at the High Court in London. Judge Philip Pelling signed off on the order, giving the parties permission to apply to the courts without...

