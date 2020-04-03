CEO Fees To Be Unveiled In Kazakh Paper Co. Funding Row

Law360, London (April 3, 2020, 10:56 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday ordered the disclosure of fees paid to the chief of a Kazakh paper company in a successful $300 million fraud lawsuit, saying the terms may be relevant to a financing dispute that has erupted in the wake of the judgment. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs ruled that details under which Kazakh Kagazy PLC's chief executive Tomas Mateos Werner earned a small cut of the $300 million judgment may help answer whether he had authority to finance the lawsuit via Harbour Fund III, a litigation funder. The judge said the existence of Werner's financial interest may speak...

