Mayer Brown Arbitration Attys Test Positive For COVID-19

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Three Mayer Brown LLP lawyers based in the Hong Kong office have contracted COVID-19 after traveling to London for an arbitration, the firm confirmed Friday. A spokesman for the Chicago-based BigLaw firm said the three lawyers tested positive after traveling to London in early March. According to published reports, the lawyers returned to Hong Kong before the region imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine period on all people arriving from outside China on March 19. "Three of our Hong Kong-based colleagues ... have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Hong Kong together from a lengthy off-site arbitration in London," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS