Willkie Steers Insight Partners To $9.5B Tech-Focused Fund

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT) -- Insight Partners, advised by Willkie Farr said Friday that it has amassed $9.5 billion for its 11th flagship fund, with plans to target investments in enterprise software companies the firm sees as being positioned for major, rapid growth. The fund, called Insight Partners XI LP, received capital from both new and existing investors, according to a statement. It will focus on what it calls ScaleUp software companies, which are businesses that have grown out of the startup phase and are ready to expand globally, make acquisitions, or go public. Individual investments are expected to be between $10 million and $350 million,...

