Simpson Thacher Reps CVC For $4.5B Asia-Focused Fund

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher-led CVC Capital Partners said Friday it has closed on its latest fund, a $4.5 billion vehicle targeting the consumer and services industry across the Asia Pacific region. The private equity group said the fund, CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific V LP, hit its hard cap and exceeded its $4 billion goal. The group also said it now has $15 billion in commitments across its five funds targeting Asia Pacific. “Our investors can be confident that our deep experience of Asia's markets and broad local office network puts us in a good position to navigate safely through these volatile times, while...

