Serbia Looks To Ax $84M Dairy Farm Claim

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Serbia has disputed whether former investors in a dairy farm are owed nearly $84 million in damages after the country allegedly wrongly seized their interest in the farm, while also arguing that the arbitration should be dismissed before the damages phase even starts. In a March 16 brief made public last week, the country rebutted the former investors' assertions that they should be compensated for land that Serbia says never belonged to the dairy farm, BD Agro AD. The claimants — a Canadian company called Rand Investments, several members of the Rand family, and a Cypriot company called Sembi Investment Ltd....

