Trump Taps Ex-Kavanaugh Clerk For DC Circuit

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Friday announced his pick to fill a recent opening on the influential D.C. Circuit, tapping a young former clerk to now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh and former Justice Anthony Kennedy who became a district judge six months ago. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., (left) with now-Judge Justin R. Walker, whom he suggested for the federal bench. Judge Justin R. Walker took the bench in October in the Western District of Kentucky after recommendation by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. He drew fierce Democratic opposition and a rare "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association based on...

