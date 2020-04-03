PennEnergy Says Judge Has No Conflict In Gas Lease Suits

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas driller PennEnergy says a Pennsylvania state court judge wasn’t biased in its favor because she had sold off her family trust’s gas lease with the company months before PennEnergy brought two cases related to disputes with its fellow gas developer Winfield Resources LLC before her. In an opposition brief filed Tuesday and made public Friday, PennEnergy Resources said Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Ward had received no benefit from acting as a trustee and power of attorney for family members when she signed a gas lease on the family property with PennEnergy, and she had...

